Idaho Foodbank announces upcoming food distribution

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank has announced via Facebook that they will distribute free food at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Wednesday, May 8.

The event is set to run from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm or until food supplies run out.

The event offers free food with no requirements from those attending. The food distribution comes days before the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which is the largest one-day food drive across the country and in Idaho. That event will be hosted on Saturday, May 11, and aims to raise 150,000 pounds of food donations.

Anyone with questions about additional event details is asked to call the Idaho Foodbank at (208) 336-9643. More information on the Idaho Foodbank's mission and their other events is available at IdahoFoodbank.org.