NAMPA, Idaho — Firefighters from across Idaho volunteered to cover shifts for Coeur d'Alene colleagues following the ambush that killed two firefighters, allowing them time to grieve and attend memorial services.

Idaho firefighters unite to support Coeur d'Alene colleagues following tragedy

Rachel Rabatin, a firefighter/paramedic from Nampa Station 5, was among those who volunteered to travel north and cover shifts.

"I have really good support from my husband and he was just like, yeah, go. If this is what you want to do, go," Rabatin said.

As volunteer brigades arrived in the unfamiliar territory of Coeur d'Alene to take over for Kootenai County first responders, the camaraderie was immediate despite the circumstances.

"They took us through their apparatus very thoroughly. They let us play with all the equipment while they were watching," Rabatin said.

One of the larger challenges for the visiting firefighters was navigating rural Idaho roads, with response times sometimes taking up to 30 minutes to reach patients.

"Getting to the call was a little stressful because we don't know the area. We don't know the maps. Google Maps was really our friend," Rabatin said.

Kirk Carpenter, president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, noted how quickly firefighters volunteered for the assignment.

"Oh, man, it was amazing to watch, number one, the response, but then to actually visit the stations with the crews that were volunteering and the pride that was displayed in covering those stations and responding to those communities," Carpenter said.

The community also rallied around the visiting firefighters, showing appreciation for their service during this difficult time.

"We got food. It was so touching because I think they didn't really know what else they could do for us. And there wasn't a whole lot, but they wanted to do something, so they brought food. It was pretty cool," Rabatin said.

The names of John Morrison and Frank Harwood will be added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Boise, likely before the annual ceremony next February.

