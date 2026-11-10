Idaho Bratz flag football team is putting local girls on the national map ahead of 2028 Olympics

IDAHO — From high school fields to the 2028 Olympic stage, girls flag football is quickly becoming one of the country's fastest-growing sports. In Idaho, the Idaho Bratz are working to make sure local athletes aren't left behind.

The players keep showing up to practice even when no games or tournaments are scheduled. Sophomore MacKenzie Verdu says she participates because she loves football and wants to keep learning.

WATCH | Idaho Bratz flag football team eyes national stage—

Idaho Bratz Girls Flag Football

"I just love the sport of football, and I just think it's great to get extra practice. And even if we weren't a travel team, I would still keep coming back," Verdu said.

When Tanner Brock couldn't get local high schools interested in girls flag football, he decided to build the opportunity himself. The Bratz competed in two major Las Vegas tournaments this year, with two players earning Under Armour Top 100 honors.

The players couldn't attend the camp due to travel costs and short notice, but junior Kalia Farias says the recognition is already opening doors.

"Being in the top 100 was really important for me because it gave me more opportunities to connect with college coaches and recruiters and other teams as well, and it felt special to me because it came out of a little town in Idaho," Farias said.

The Bratz are preparing for upcoming events in Arizona and Salt Lake City and are set to compete in the Under Armour National Tournament in April.

The team has also partnered with former NFL wide receiver Kayaune Ross, now an Under Armour athlete and a camp director with Nike Sports Camps.