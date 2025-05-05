I-84 westbound to close overnight on Wednesday in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Drivers beware, a full, westbound closure is planned for Interstate 84 later this week.

On Wednesday, May 7, westbound lanes will close between the Garrity (Exit 38) and Ten Mile (Exit 42) exits, as Idaho Transportation Department crews move a crane and other materials to begin work on the new fly-over ramps.

The lanes will close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Lane restrictions will follow for the next several weeks, with a speed limit of 55 mph in the area. Following the initial closure, Idaho Transportation Department crews will work in the area each night, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The work is the next stage of construction for the future I-84/Highway 16 interchange.

