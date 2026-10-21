I-84 east to close Wednesday night into Thursday morning between Garrity and Ten Mile

NAMPA, Idaho — A major traffic closure will go into effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Eastbound I-84 between the Garrity Interchange and Ten Mile (Exits 38-42) was originally scheduled to shut down Thursday night, October 22.

The Idaho Transportation Department has since moved that work up to October 21, due to expected rain and thunderstorms later this week.

Lanes will be impacted from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with drivers detoured to Franklin Road.

Westbound I-84 will be reduced to two lanes during that time as well.

—What to know if you're out on the road this evening—

Overnight construction to close eastbound I-84 between Garrity and Ten Mile

The closure will allow crews to place concrete on the bridge decks of the new State Highway 16 flyover ramps above I-84, which is expected to open in 2027.

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