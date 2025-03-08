Watch Now
I-84 closure in Nampa begins Sunday night

Road Closure
NAMPA, Idaho — Interstate 84 in Nampa will be closed this weekend to allow crews to "reinforce the interchange bridge to support the new westbound lane on Karcher Road (State Highway 55)."

The closure includes all westbound lanes on I-84 beginning on Sunday at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. On Monday, all eastbound lanes of I-84 will be closed during the same overnight hours.

Transportation officials hope the added lane to the interchange bridge will ease heavy traffic congestion surrounding the Karcher exits. A release from the Idaho Transportation Department indicates that the bridge improvement will allow for a "free-running westbound right turn lane" with "an additional westbound lane through Caldwell Boulevard."

The project will also upgrade signal equipment and timing at ramp intersections, add a pedestrian signal on the I-84 eastbound ramp, and implement a new sidewalk/bike path west of Caldwell Boulevard on the north side of Karcher Road (SH-55).

