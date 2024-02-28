Hundreds turn out to have their say on proposed concrete batch plant

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Planning & Zoning committee voted 5-4 in denial of Sunroc's proposed conrete batch plant



One staffer told me they have never seen this many people at one meeting

Comments went on for hours before the planning & zoning commission

Update 12:10am:

Our Sunroc team hoped for a different outcome tonight. The commission previously found the proposed use satisfies the permit criteria. Nothing has changed with our plan. Our hope has always been to help build the community of Nampa. Every home, road, and building needs concrete. By having a facility close to the need, costs are reduced and trucks spend less time on roads, benefiting taxpayers, roads, and air quality.

-Nate McDonald, Sunroc

Update 11:41pm:

Motion to deny was submitted, motion passes 5-4 denied for Sunroc to construct a concrete batch plant.

Sunroc now has 15 days to appeal the denial of the conditional use permit to construct a concrete batch plant south of the Nampa Airport runway.

The property of the proposed concrete batch plant was annexed as light industrial in 2019. Discussions about signage were discussed. Originally, code dictated that public hearing notices were posted on the property in question. Residents spoke up and noted that they couldn't see the signage from public roads. Discussions were held by the committee about, while they followed State code, it was not in the public's best interest.

Original Story:

Planning & Zoning's decision? Denied. Public comments went on for hours Tuesday night with council chambers filled.

Hundreds of people, standing room only and in to the lobby, showed up to voice their concerns on the proposed concrete batch plant at the corner of Grays and Victory. One staffer I talked with said this is the most people in the council chambers she's ever seen.

Their hopes? Answers.

"We're hoping for some resolution on this to keep this cement factory out of our neighborhood because we have kids, grandkids, and it's just not an appropriate place to have cement trucks going at all hours," said one Nampa neighbor.

"I hope that it's declined and they're able to sell the property if they've already bought it," wished another.

Some talking about the hazards they think will be brought with the addition of the batch plant.

"Well, the dust from the cement plant will get into the airplane engines and they're not going to run efficiently. I'm hoping they vote no, we do not want it."

Sunroc representatives were first to speak, going through their history of their conditional use permit applications with the city.

"Although Sunroc contends the CUP did not expire and should still be valid, Sunroc filed for a second application out of an abundance of caution to keep the project moving forward," stated Sunroc representative Bill King.

Should the conditional use permit be approved, some residents are weighing drastic options.

"If it's approved, who knows, we may sell our house and move

"They're brand new homes, I mean we just bought them."

"Well, we're talking bout suing the city."

