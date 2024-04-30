How local agencies are helping first responders cope after Deputy Tobin Bolter's death

NAMPA, Idaho — I spoke with Treasure Valley officers and counselors about the importance of first responders seeking help following traumatic situations.



In 2017, the Idaho state legislature passed a bill allowing first responders to claim post traumatic stress as a worker's comp injury.

If you or anyone you know needs help, the suicide prevention and crisis lifeline is free and available to use 24/7 by texting or calling 988.

"The overwhelming support from the community here I think goes so far to help first responders in doing their job, and the love that comes from the community is deeply felt by first responders," said first responder counselor Lisa Johnson.

The support felt by the Treasure Valley's first responders has been on a a new level in the days since Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed in the line of duty. In 2017, the Idaho state legislature passed a bill allowing first responders to claim post traumatic stress as a worker's comp injury.

"I would have never told you going into this profession that I would need to seek mental health help. I would never have thought I'm going to battle some anxiety, depression, some sleepless nights, nightmares, flashbacks, all those kind of things that come with experiencing traumatic events," remembers Sergeant Jesse Avery of the Idaho State Police.

Sprains, strains, scrapes, and bruises are occupational hazards for first responders but the invisible injuries, called neurological injuries, can take time to build up.

"As you get longer into your career, you start to feel the effects of that and learning those lessons on how to deal with it and how it affects other aspects of your life. Not just while you're at work," added Sgt. Avery.

"This is the only thing I've wanted to do in my entire life, Boise is the only place I've wanted to do it and when I was a bitty baby policeman I never would have fathomed that sitting in this office, with you, 24 days from retirement, that I would be the person I am," recalls Corporal Melinda Croswell of the Boise Police Department.

One thing Corporal Croswell and Sergeant Avery adamantly agree on: it is okay to not be okay.

"I want them to know it works. I have sat in this office, in this couch, over the years, doing talk therapy, other types of trauma therapy and it works, and it helps me sleep better and process better," added Corporal Croswell.

"It's okay to get help. We all experience different things in life, there are lots of resources out there, lots of people willing to help and offer support, we just have to reach out sometimes and ask for support," concluded Sergeant Avery.

