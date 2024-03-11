Homeschooled students making friends through axe throwing

NAMPA, Idaho — Precision Axe Range in Nampa will start the Teen Axe Throwing Leagues again for the next round of 8 weeks



The league was started as an opportunity for Jessica Laws' daughter to find an activity she wanted to stick with

Homeschooling families use the league as socialization and friend-making opportunities for students

The league is open to any child age 10-18, not just homeschooled students, and you can contact Precision Axe Range here for more information

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

At Precision Axe Range in Nampa, homeschooled students are sharpening skills and forging friendships. It all began with a mother’s determination to find an activity that would not only capture her daughter’s interest but also create an after-school activity for homeschooling families.

“At the time, I wanted her with the same age group and that way she could make more friends and go through that emotional growth they go through with this sport,” explained league founder and parent Jessica Laws.

For homeschooling families, socialization can be a concern. However, at this axe-throwing tournament, students are connecting in a way that goes beyond conventional activities. The inclusive environment encourages focus and grit, especially for Jessica’s daughter, who is on the spectrum.

"We all have a lot things in common like we're all homeschoolers and we have a hard time socializing with other kids and we just have a lot of fun throwing 'cause we've all been doing it for quite a while together," said homeschool student Emily Laws.

The lanes, equipped with projectors for games from hangman to zombie hunting, support target practice that anyone can be involved in.

“I just like giving the opportunity for kids to be able to excel at something. It gives them a chance to gain confidence and it’s even across the board. It doesn’t matter how old they are, how young they are, they can come and do this and it’s a great opportunity for the kids to come together," said Precision Axe Range owner Michael Krugel.

Parents are thrilled to see their children developing essential socialization skills. The tournament atmosphere encourages friendly competition, providing a unique setting for homeschoolers to interact and build friendships.

“I asked my kid if he wanted to join. He has a hard time making friends and I thought this would be a good social outlet,” said Dana, parent to one of the league's participants.

