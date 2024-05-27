Home owners are running out of patience after flooding in a Nampa subdivision

NAMPA, Idaho — Melissa-Jo Rivera served in the Marine Corps and then she used the VA Home Loan to purchase her dream home. However, it has turned into a nightmare because of flooding that started back in April.

"Initially, there was about 5,000 gallons of water pumped out of the crawl space and there has been new water since," said Rivera. "My house is like a construction site with wires and machines running 24/7."

Melissa lives in the Southern Ridge Subdivision in Nampa. She tells us her home is one of seven that has experienced flooding this spring.

"It is really discouraging that we didn’t have this problem until the new houses behind us were built," said Rivera. "The HOA and Hubble are not stepping in to solve the problem for any of us really."

Hubble Homesbuilt a row of houses last summer. Jodell Trozzi bought one of those homes and she lives there with her mother, Robin, and her friend, Kate. They refer to themselves as the "Golden Girls" and all of their husbands have passed.

"We don’t know what to do with this so we called Hubble," said Trozzi. "It’s not normal to have water under your house."

They are one of the new homes that have experienced flooding. They live behind Melissa-Jo, but their home is still under warranty until the end of June.

"This is not what I expected, it is making me very sad. We moved here to be happy and retire," said Trozzi. "We trusted the people we bought the home from and they are not standing behind it, they are blaming everything but the house and the drainage."

Neighbors tell us Hubble has told them the cause could be raised floor beds, a lack of gutters, over watering, landscape designs and historic rain. However, the people in the subdivision believe that cause is coming from the irrigation line.

“We are getting no help at all, no response and no communication from Hubble," said Rivers. "It is super frustrating and to blame it on historic rain or your neighbor over watering is just not the answer. You are trying to pin neighbors against neighbors in a community that everybody gets along. I'm really disappointed that this is the response of the builder and the HOA."

Melissa-Jo Rivera's home is no longer under warranty and she expects her power bill to be $700 next month. She tells us her and her neighbors have sought legal council, but what they really want is to pinpoint the problem and come up with a solution.

“We just want to go back to normal and hold the accountable parties responsible whether that is us, or Hubble or the HOA," said Rivera.

We reached out to Hubble who declined to comment for this story. They told us they already made a statement.