Hit-and-run crash on I-84 westbound near Garrity causes delays between Nampa and Boise

NAMPA, Idaho — A hit-and-run crash on the westbound side near the Garrity exit is causing significant slowdowns Thursday morning for drivers traveling between Nampa and Boise.

According to an Idaho State Police trooper on scene, one of the drivers involved fled the area, and the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

While no lanes are officially blocked, traffic in the area has been heavily impacted. Drivers are experiencing delays, with commute times in some cases nearly doubling as congestion builds on the roadway.

A tow truck has arrived and is working to remove the damaged vehicle, which may help ease backups once the scene is cleared.

Authorities have not yet released information about injuries or a suspect description. The investigation remains ongoing, and drivers are advised to use caution and expect continued delays in the area.