Hispanic Heritage Month: Entrepreneurial opportunities through the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and IH2C

NAMPA, Idaho — Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15 and this 2024's theme is, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together." I spoke with Nampa leaders in the Hispanic community about the theme and how things have changed.



Nearly 20% of Idahoans are now Hispanic with more opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Idaho Hispanic Community Center

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As the Hispanic community changes, the Treasure Valley evolves. At the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, change has been obvious.

"A lot of the painting has been done, refreshed a lot of the walls, cleaned them up, patched them up and that kind of thing. Getting them ready for tenancy," explained José DeLeon of the Idaho Hispanic Community Center. "So, that is keeping up with the cleaning of the carpets. We've repainted the multipurpose room, the large gathering room."

It took an entire year to get the HVAC system working properly. Mari Ramos is the Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and has offices in the IH2C. Their goal is to empower the Hispanic community through developmental, educational, and cultural initiatives. Those initiatives have an entrepreneurial impact on Idaho.

"We're not only growing in numbers, but we're growing in business owners. We're growing in education. We're growing in all sorts of ways. So, there is definitely change on the horizon," Ramos said.

Data from the most recent census shows the country's Hispanic population grew by 11.6 million people in a decade. Nearly 20% of Idahoans are now Hispanic with more opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs.

"One of the largest sectors is the Hispanic business ownerships that is growing here in Idaho, in the areas of agriculture, but in every other area. There's more restaurants. There's even in the tech industry and just every different industry you're going to find Hispanic business owners. So that's super exciting," Ramos added.

Jose took over as facilities manager at the beginning of the year, overseeing all the changes and restoration projects.

I asked DeLeon, "Do you feel like you've been a pioneer of change for this building and the community to be able to utilize this building the way it was perhaps originally intended to?"

"Not necessarily a pioneer of change, but a pioneer of direction and vision. So, I can come in, I can talk about what the feel, the look, and the drive behind what the building is and what its original intent was. But I build on what came before me. So, as far as a pioneer of change, it's more of a pioneer alongside that change because I can't do this alone," DeLeon answered.

