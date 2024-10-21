Highway 16 progress update as Nampa sees road closure on Franklin Rd

NAMPA, Idaho — The massive undertaking of connecting Highway 16 is currently in progress. As Franklin Road between Star Road and McDermott Road closes for a few days, we check in on the project's progress.



ITD says the Highway 16 project is slightly behind due to some utility delays that occurred last year.

Franklin Road between Star and McDermott Roads is closed to traffic this Monday and Tuesday while crews install overhead structures to support traffic lights and signage at the future junction.

The mainline part of the expansion project is expected to be completed between 2025 and 2026 and the Chinden interchange is anticipated to be completed after 2026.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's a massive undertaking to keep up with Treasure Valley's growth. With more residents and drivers, the Idaho Transportation Department is working on a long-term plan to extend State Highway 16 south through Ada and Canyon Counties prompting road closures this week in Nampa.

"The south portion of 16 is a little bit behind schedule," ITD Resident Engineer Jeff Ryan says, "based on some utility delays last year but it's progressing really well."

On Monday and Tuesday, Franklin Road between Star and McDermott Roads is closed to traffic while crews install overhead structures to support traffic lights and signage at the future junction.

"On the south portion, we're finishing up the traffic signals, electrical, and all the other work that comes with that— pavement markings, signing and striping," Ryan says.

In the meantime, drivers will be detoured onto Cherry Street. The intersection will eventually see added turn lanes and a full interchange. For drivers who pass through the Can-Ada county line on the interstate in Nampa, progress has been quite noticeable. Crews have spent the year constructing the new overpass and on/off ramps. The future stretch of highway will eventually include an intersection at Ustick and an overpass at McMillan. Further north, where Highway 16 currently dead-ends at Chinden, work is underway adding lanes for a massive interchange at Highway 20/26, but completion is coming in phases. The mainline part of the expansion project is expected to be completed between 2025 and 2026 and the Chinden interchange is anticipated to be completed after 2026.

