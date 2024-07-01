HB 710 now an active law, community libraries adjusting

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Democratic Party deemed July 1, 2024 as Library Appreciation Day. Coinciding the activiation of House Bill 710, they brought appreciation events to Idaho libraries to thank librarians.



House Bill 710 is affecting libraries through the "promotion" of really any form of media that may be "harmful" to minors, that any person inside or outside the state can object to and receive $250 if their objection is upheld.

Held outside many Idaho libraries Monday, volunteers, candidates, and library-goers put together appreciation baskets for librarians.

The Idaho Library Association was present at the Nampa Public Library and shared the sentiments of thanking community librarians.

House Bill 710 is now law affecting libraries across the gem state and that would be through the "promotion" of really any form of media that may be "harmful" to minors, that any person inside or outside the state can object to and receive $250 if their objection is upheld.

But, today is also Library Appreciation Day according to the Idaho Democratic Party, taking the time to thank Idaho librarians.

But, today is also Library Appreciation Day according to the Idaho Democratic Party, taking the time to thank Idaho librarians.

"That's where the librarians really are such supportive people of our ability to read, reading is such a precious, precious right and we've got to have freedom to read what each one of us wants to read," explained Sisco Fletcher, the Idaho Democratic Party's District 12 Treasurer.

"When I was growing up, my family was too poor to buy a lot of books and I was a voracious reader. My local libraries were the only way I had books and I got to go on so many adventures that way," said library-goer Cindi Hartley.

I contacted the Republican Party of Idaho, who hadn't heard of today's event before I called, but they were unable to provide a statement today.

"The Idaho Library Association and librarians across the state appreciate the show of support at the libraries across the state today," Lance McGrath, president of Idaho Library Association, appreciatively related.

I called up Sherry Scheline, Donnelly's library director that I visited in May, to see how the now-active law has affected their patron agreements.

"There's three things on there. One basically is 'my child will never be at the library without me', the next one is 'my child can be at the library for program but cannot check anything out' and the third is 'I'm going to waive my right to HB710 and my child can come to the library without me, they can check things out without me, I am waiving my rights,'" Scheline told Idaho News 6 over the phone.

