HB 710 aims to control certain library materials while Nampa Public Library's bookmobile turns one

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Wednesday morning saw the revival of House Bill 710 which, if passed, would amend a section of law relating to objectionable and obscene material in public and school libraries. The bill defines that as things like nudity and sexual excitement among others.

"I went to a lot of different libraries, interacted with a lot of different folks, and the fact that you're here, I think it exposes to us the passion you have for what you do, and that's not lost on me," said Senator Jim Guthrie (R) District 28.

Twenty-eight people testified before the Senate State Affairs Committee in opposition to this bill.

"Some of you brought up the issue, where is the supporters of this? I don't know where they are today," claimed Senator Chuck Winder (R) - District 20.

Senator Winder was presented a book at a great-grandchild's birthday by a friend "that said it was about baseball but it but I can guarantee you it wasn't about baseball and I felt it was very inappropriate for a third grader to have."

Meanwhile, over in Nampa, the Nampa Public Library is celebrating one year of improving access to library assets with their bookmobile.

The Bookmobile has been making scheduled stops at schools, underserved neighborhoods, senior centers, and parks, making it easy for residents to access the library's resources and participate in library programs. The bookmobile holds 3,000 library items and is a wifi hotspot.

"In summer we are out every single day. We have all the different parks that we go to so that we can see all the kids that are coming to programs there, we can do activities," said Kelsey Kautzsch, the Bookmobile Outreach Specialist.