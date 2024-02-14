Gov. Little signs Operation Esto Perpetua executive order

NAMPA, ID — On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little signed an executive order formally establishing Operation Esto Perpetua, his crime-fighting group of leaders tasked with getting drugs off our streets and fighting human trafficking. The executive order follows through on commitments he made in his 2024 State of the State and Budget Address.

“When I launched Operation Esto Perpetua in 2022, we knew we had our work cut out for us. Meth and fentanyl seizures have dramatically increased in Idaho and across the country," Governor Little said. We’ve made a lot of progress, but we have more work to do, particularly in addressing human trafficking.”

Executive Order 2024-04 formally establishes Operation Esto Perpetua in law and expands its focus to include human trafficking in all its forms. The executive order can be found here.