Full closure at Franklin and Karcher intersection begins Tuesday

NAMPA, Idaho — A new roundabout is being installed at the intersection of N Franklin Blvd and E Karcher Rd in Nampa. In order to expedite the construction, a full closure will be launched for the roadway.

The closure is set to begin on Tuesday, July 23, and the City of Nampa has committed to providing updates on construction via their social media platforms and the city's project website.

Local access to homes and businesses in the project area will be accessible during construction, which is set to be completed by the end of November 2024.

The installation of the new roundabout aims to provide enhanced pedestrian crossings, better street lighting, and improved traffic flow to the area.