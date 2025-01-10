From ID TO CA: Idaho firefighters head to Los Angeles to assist fire crews

NAMPA, Idaho — A busy week for firefighters across the West.

"We took the phone call and began gathering resources to fill an order that California put out for 200 fire engines," says Chief Kirk Carpenter, Nampa Fire Chief and President Idaho Fire Chiefs Association.

In Idaho, crews from twenty-five agencies across the state hit the road Thursday morning to assist with the fires burning in L.A. County.

KC Zachary is a captain for Caldwell Fire Department Engine 12, he says "I've always wanted to go, and this timing is right for me, I'm getting close to the end of my career, and I've always wanted to go on a deployment especially this large, go help another community out."

Caldwell fire is sending five firefighters who will spend at least the next two weeks in southern California.

"We're definitely behind the 8 ball with crews, personnel, water supply, it's exciting it's kind of scary at the same point because we don't exactly know what we're going to be doing they'll set us up with task once we get there," says Captain Zachary.

About 14 apparatuses, such as engines, command and rescue vehicles, deployed from Nampa, carrying about forty firefighters.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling sending her thoughts and prayers to firefighters traveling towards the danger and to residents who are affected by the disaster.

Mayor Kling says, "the fear that they're dealing with the uncertainties its traumatic, it's difficult and my heart goes out to them I'm just so happy that we can come from Idaho and help."