Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Franklin Road closure in Nampa begins Monday

Franklin Road to close between McDermott and Star Monday and Tuesday.
Franklin road closure
Courtesy of the Idaho Transportation Department
Courtesy of the Idaho Transportation Department
Franklin road closure
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — Starting Monday in Nampa, work crews will close Franklin Road between McDermott and Star roads to install overhead sign structures. The signs will be placed near the future Highway 16 extension.

RELATED: Highway 21 wildlife crossing seems to be working

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, The closure begins at 7 a.m. on Monday and should last until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Drivers who typically use this section of Franklin are advised to take an alternate route and plan for a longer commute. Through traffic will be directed to a detour at Cherry Lane while local access to businesses and residences will remain open.

Franklin Road Closure Details:

  • Franklin Road closed from McDermott to Star road
  • Closure begins Monday, October 21 at 7 a.m.
  • Closure ends Tuesday, October 22 at 6 p.m.
  • Business and resident access to remain open
Courtesy of the Idaho Transportation Department

Travelers can always check 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell