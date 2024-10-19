Franklin Road closure in Nampa begins Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — Starting Monday in Nampa, work crews will close Franklin Road between McDermott and Star roads to install overhead sign structures. The signs will be placed near the future Highway 16 extension.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, The closure begins at 7 a.m. on Monday and should last until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Drivers who typically use this section of Franklin are advised to take an alternate route and plan for a longer commute. Through traffic will be directed to a detour at Cherry Lane while local access to businesses and residences will remain open.

Travelers can always check 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates.