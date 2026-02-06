Former Nampa teacher arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly exchanging explicit texts with 13-year-old student

NAMPA, Idaho — A former Nampa middle school teacher and current Las Vegas math teacher has been apprehended for allegedly sending explicit texts to a 13-year-old, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

On Feb. 3, detectives with the LVMPD's Sexual Assault Detail arrested 48-year-old Brian Conway on the charge of use/permit minor less than 14 to produce porn, luring a child with a computer for sexual acts, and possession of visual porn of a person under the age of 16.

Brian Conway was formerly a teacher at South Middle School in the Nampa School District. The Nampa School District confirmed that Conway no longer works for Nampa Schools after he "voluntarily separated from employment with the district last school year for reasons unrelated to the allegations currently reported."

Detectives say there could be additional victims due to Conway's close ties with youth.

Idaho News 6 has obtained the arrest report for Conway, which provides details about his relationship with the 13-year-old student.

That report indicates the father of the 13-year-old student reached out to LVMPD after discovering "sexually explicit" text messages on his daughter's phone involving Conway. The report claims Conway used Instagram, Signal, and text messages to communicate with the teen.

The father said his wife noticed the daughter texting late into the evening, which prompted her to search the daughter's phone and subsequently find the explicit conversations with Conway.

When confronted about the relationship, the daughter admitted that the relationship with the middle school teacher evolved over the course of multiple months, the arrest report claims.

The father says he believed Conway was offering his daughter tutoring since she was sometimes staying after school.

Detectives later located Conway at his apartment and, through a search warrant, searched his digital devices, clothing, and photographs. During the search, officers seized two iPhones and three laptops.

When asked about his relationship with the daughter, police say Conway requested an attorney.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of Brian Conway, please contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421.

