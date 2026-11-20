NAMPA, Idaho — A former Nampa minister faces 10 felony counts related the the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Jeffrey Louis Miller, 68, who currently lives in McCall was indicted by a Canyon County grand jury on Nov. 18.

The alleged crimes occurred over several years while Miller worked at Nampa’s First Church of the Nazarene.

Based on the charges filed, the victims appear to have been under 16 years-old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Miller is being held on $5 million bond on charges including rape.

Investigators fear there are more victims who've yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-468-5509.

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