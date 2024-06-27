First Student busing hosts hiring fair after Nampa ends deal with old provider

NAMPA, Idaho — At a board meeting on June 25, the Nampa School District made the decision that Brown Bus Company, who has serviced the district for 64 years, will no longer be taking Nampa students to school.

The transportation contract was instead awarded to competing bidder, First Student Buses.

The decision leaves the Brown Bus employees, who showed up in droves at the school board meeting, in an awkward position, but First Student is extending some support their way to work towards a smooth transition.

First Student Buses will be hosting a hiring fair at Union High School in Nampa from July 1-3 from 1pm - 6pm, and the first two days are reserved specifically for employees of Brown Bus Company.

In a flyer promoting the hiring event, First Student reaffirms their commitment to retaining talented employees for the Nampa School District.