Fire reported at Nampa Municipal Airport causes significant damage to hangar

NAMPA, Idaho — A "commercial fire" was reported at the Nampa Municipal Airport by the Nampa Fire Protection District at approximately 7:46 a.m. on Friday.

Two units are currently at the airport, and another 6 have since been cleared from the scene. Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell indicated that investigators are currently on the scene and the fire is out.

A release from the City of Nampa states that airport staff "heard popping and noticed smoke coming from Building 510," which is located on the northwest side of the airport.

City of Nampa The affected hangar is highlighted in red.

The Nampa Fire District responded and extinguished the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Two hangers were significantly damaged by the fire. Leaseholders for the hangars in question are being contacted by the Nampa Airport.

The Mayor of Nampa, Rick Hogaboam, issued a statement applauding airport staff for their quick response: “Thank you to the airport staff who immediately reported the incident and to the Nampa Fire District for their timely response. Their swift and effective action in addressing the fire incident this morning is to be commended and likely minimized further property damage.”

