Fire in southeast Nampa consumes around 2 acres of land, destroys buildings and vehicles

NAMPA, Idaho — A fire in southeast Nampa on Saturday consumed around two acres of land and destroyed multiple outbuildings and vehicles, according to the Nampa Fire Protection District.
Crews responded to the blaze in the area of Diane Street and Wright Lane.
No injuries have been reported and the fire is currently under investigation, the Nampa Fire Protection District said.
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