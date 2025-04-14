"Fighting Oligarchy": Senator Bernie Sanders in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been on a nationwide tour titled "Fighting Oligarchy," focusing on economic inequality and the influence of the wealthy in American politics.

Their tour makes it stop in Nampa on Monday, April 14.

The progressive leaders began their tour with rallies and town halls, discussing the need to curb corporate power and promote policies that support working-class Americans. In their visits to key battleground states, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez emphasized their concerns about the growing concentration of wealth and power among the elite.

During the tour, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez promoted policy proposals such as strengthening labor rights, implementing a wealth tax, and expanding social safety nets to address the disparity between the rich and the poor.

They argue that these measures are essential to preserving democracy and ensuring fair opportunities for all Americans. Their message has attracted strong interest from young and progressive voters, who are increasingly concerned about economic justice and the middle class's future.

The "Fighting Oligarchy" tour is part of a larger effort to build grassroots support and influence upcoming legislative battles in Congress.

