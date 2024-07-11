'Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down': Ford Idaho Center prepared for 103º Kenny Chesney concert

NAMPA, Idaho — Thursday's outdoor concert at the Ford Idaho Center is set to begin with temps sitting at 103º. I learned from the venue manager how they prepare for an event with such a high heat threat.



Swamp coolers and indoor concessions and restrooms will be available.

In addition to the triple digit temperatures, Thursday's Kenny Chesney concert could set a new attendance record in the outdoor amphitheater.

Venue managers say to monitor their social media or call the main gate if you have any questions at (208) 468-1000.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A heat dome has smothered the treasure valley with temperatures well above 100º this week with more to come. But at the Ford Idaho Center, the show must go on.

"We as venue manager prepare for all eventualities and want every show to be equally safe," says Ford Idaho Center General Manager Andrew Luther, "but when there are blips of weather, we've got to be prepared for that as well."

And prepared they are. Tweaks to the typical rules include allowing guests to bring in a sealed, plastic water bottle to be refilled at the show.

"Usually we have an empty bottle policy, but bringing that water with the crowd we're expecting, that's an important first step," Luther says.

That crowd general manager Andrew Luther is talking about is a potential record-setting number of concertgoers at the outdoor amphitheater.

Kenny Chesney set the previous record in 2022 but was broken a few short weeks later by Morgan Wallen.

Thursday night he could reclaim that record while performing in triple digit heat.

First responders taking note and planning accordingly.

"The fire station that we work with closest is put on higher notice. We schedule EMTs according to the kind of show size but also based on potential threats and the heat is obviously a potential threat for our guests, we we'll elevate our staffing levels," Luther added.

Show staff encourages guests to know themselves, their limits, and their water intake, but employees will be monitoring for any potential heat-related issues as well.

"We'll have close to 200 staff here tonight operating the entire facility so we'll be prepared to have eye on a lot of folks."

