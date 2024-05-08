EPA announces $3.5 million to reduce toxins in the Columbia River

NAMPA, Idaho — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $3.5 million Columbia River Basin Restoration Program Toxins Reduction Lead Grant. The grant aims to improve water quality in the Columbia, reduce the toxins in the water, and protect wild salmon.

“Funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is enhancing our local partnership with the City of Nampa to help restore the Columbia River Basin, protect public health, improve water quality, and support salmon threatened by harmful pollution,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “EPA is committed to investing in innovative infrastructure to reduce toxic contaminants, improve watershed health, respect Tribal treaty rights, and ensure that the Basin can remain a vital economic engine that supports a wide range of recreational activities.”

The money will be used to fund Nampa's Columbia River Basin Tributaries Water Quality Improvements Project. A free-water surface wetland will be constructed to capture and treat stormwater runoff, clearing it of toxins before it enters the Columbia.

The project is planned to be a permanent development that will not only work to clean the water entering the Columbia, but will also allow project managers to determine other viable treatment options for all of Canyon County through the use of a regional online repository.

“The City of Nampa is excited for the opportunity to utilize this ground for the Karcher Wetland Project and greatly appreciates EPA's support through Columbia River Basin grant funds,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. “This innovative project will improve water quality on Indian Creek and is another example of Nampa's good stewardship of our environmental resources."