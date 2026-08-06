Eastbound I-84 Garrity off-ramp in Nampa to close this weekend for repaving

NAMPA, Idaho — Drivers traveling through Nampa this weekend should prepare for delays as the Idaho Transportation Department closes the eastbound Interstate 84 off-ramp at the Garrity Interchange for repaving.

The eastbound Garrity off-ramp (Exit 38) will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

During the closure, eastbound drivers needing to access Garrity Boulevard will be detoured to the Franklin Road Interchange (Exit 36) and directed back to Garrity using signed detour routes.

The work is part of ITD's ongoing effort to preserve Idaho's highways through routine pavement maintenance. Officials say regular maintenance helps extend the life of roadways and delays the need for more costly full reconstruction projects.

The schedule is weather dependent and could change if conditions are unfavorable.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time and check Idaho's 511 system for the latest traffic conditions before heading out.

Motorists can also receive project updates by texting 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422.

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