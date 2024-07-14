Dogs show off their skills at this years Puptricks

NAMPA, Idaho — This is the fourth year for Puptricks and dog owners from all over are bringing their dogs to the free event.



Dogs could participate in a barking contest, costume, and obedience category.

If you missed the Puptricks event this year, you have next year to come, the event is usually free, and each year grows in numbers.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

We got dogs of all different breeds at the Puptricks event in Nampa I’m your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at the Nampa Civic Center learning about different dog breeds and watching some friendly competition.

"The more exposure animals get in different circumstances be it grocery stores or parks or events like is really good for the animals and their temperament,” says Ken Clabaugh.

Barks, obedience, and costumes all displayed on the stage at the Nampa Civic Center

Did you compete last year with your dog?"He did pretty good he did little rusty this year because we’ve been focusing on other stuff he’s getting slacky on it,” says, Victoria Rinebold.

Victoria Rinebold competed in a few competitions, her dog Narlod getting second in the sit and stay category, competition was tough and she says the key is consistency.

"A lot of consistency would be if I ask you to do something I would like you to do it and then training,” says Rinebold.

Narold also participated in the costume contest, with other dogs including andi and her owner Ken Clabaugh.

“She’s an animal that I've been fostering for a week and she’s absolutely awesome and i love her,” says Clabaugh

Andi and Ken took home 3rd, for being dressed as bar b que favorites, a hot dog and a burger.

Clabaugh says, “It was a costume that my friends had available that might fit this block head.”

It was an overall fun and educational event bringing dog lovers together from all over.

