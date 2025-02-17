Dierks Bentley brings tour to Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this summer

NAMPA, Idaho — Country music star Dierks Bentley will stop in Nampa this summer as part of his 2025 Broken Branches Tour. The concert is scheduled for August 1 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

The tour, which kicks off on May 29 in Austin, Texas, will include more than 30 shows across the United States. Zach Top and the Warner Music duo The Band Loula will join Bentley throughout the tour.

Tickets for the Nampa show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Bentley expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, which he described as his most anticipated in two decades.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.