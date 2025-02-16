De-coding Nampa's Planning & Zoning

NAMPA, Idaho — As the city of Nampa looks toward its future, a comprehensive plan outlines its growth trajectory up to 2040, influencing how developers, property owners, and residents envision the urban landscape. The plan, which categorizes land use and sets zoning regulations, plays a crucial role in shaping where and how development can occur.

"A typical situation is a developer will work with a property owner and say, 'We would like to purchase your land, but we don't want to purchase it unless we know we can develop it in the way that we want to,'" explained Rodney Ashby, Director of Nampa's Planning & Zoning. This forward-looking approach helps ensure that investments align with the city's long-term vision.

In the past year, Nampa has seen significant public outcry against certain industrial projects. The proposed Sunroc concrete batch plant near Nampa Airport was ultimately scrapped following community resistance. More recently, efforts were made to halt the construction of a Tractor Supply Company warehouse near Ustick and Midland; however, this project continues to move forward on land zoned Light Industrial for over 20 years.

"The future land use map has broad categories of land use," Rodney noted. "We identified those land uses, but then the zoning, the specific entitlement, has to follow that." This means developers must purchase land zoned appropriately for their projects.

Nampa's new In-n-Out location, although adding a drive-thru, was always zoned as “community business.”

"As you said, it is a restaurant going from a restaurant to a restaurant. It's that situation. So the city, what could we do about it? Actually nothing, because the entitlement is already there for it," Rodney says.

"So ultimately, if they don't own the land, it's already industrial, it's likely going to be staying industrial," I conclude.

"Correct, yep," Rodney confirmed.

Nampa will begin the process for the 2050 comprehensive plan later this year. Nampa Citizen's Guide to Planning and Citizen's Academy are available resources through the City of Nampa.

