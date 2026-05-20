Davis Avenue closed in Nampa after possible sinkhole, water line issue

NAMPA, Idaho — Davis Avenue in Nampa is closed between N. Adams Place and Ada Place after a possible broken water line and a forming sinkhole, according to Nampa Police. Officers are blocking the roadway as crews respond.

City of Nampa public works crews are on scene to assess the situation and begin repairs. Officials on scene told Idaho News 6 that the closure is expected to remain throughout Tuesday night. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

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