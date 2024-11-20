CWI's Firefighting Program creates a pipeline for Treasure Valley fire departments to hire from

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho's Firefighting Program received a $75,000 grant from Metallica's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation aimed at helping students with equipment rentals during the work experience portion of their education.



The Nampa Fire Protection District has five firefighters who are graduates of CWI's program.

CWI has about 80% of past students hired in the fire service.

Gear rentals for students can run upwards of $1,500.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A pipeline program in Nampa aims to provide a skilled workforce to fill local firefighting positions. CWI helps Treasure Valley departments save money on recruitment and training costs and reduces the time needed to prepare new firefighters for active duty.

Nampa firefighter Ivy Denen got her start through the college's Fire Service program.

"[I] Graduated in December. And right after graduating, we started the first year of the work experience program." Denen said.

Denen is one of five CWI graduates with the Nampa Fire Protection District. The program's two-year associate's degree includes the academy, plus additional fire classes like fire prevention. Students then spend a year working with a local agency for 24 hours a week to gain on-the-job experience.

CWI's Firefighting Program Director Darrin Raskopf said, "It's been very successful at streamlining and getting our students hired at the local fire departments. We actually have about 80% of our past students have now been hired in the fire service."

On Tuesday the program received $75,000 from Metallica's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation -- the funds going toward equipment for students to use during their work experience. which is typically a very expensive rental for students new to adulthood.

"During the work experience program, you are paying for your credits and you're paying for your turnouts. And that's the bunker gear that we wear. And to rent that, I think for me, it was about $1,500 for a semester," Denen recalled.

Nampa Fire tells me that they appreciate the opportunity to vet future firefighters as they go through school.

"So many people encouraged me and fought for me through that process. And that's honestly why I'm here today. I love my job. I love the people I work with," Denen added.

