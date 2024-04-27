CWI tops out new health and science building, expanding the Nampa campus

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho held a beam signing event as the new Health & Science building topped out at the Nampa campus. The expansion is the first since the college opened in 2007.



The Health & Science building will centralize the department.

A former student said, "When I was going to school here there was so many different buildings that I had to go to to get the core credits that I needed."

The school sees that collaboration as a key component of student learning.

The College of Western Idaho is on its way to welcoming a new generation of learning at its Nampa campus.

Nichelle Boyce earned her degree in Surgical Technology from CWI and tells me she sees tremendous advantage in this expansion for future students.

"Having one spot is great because you have all of your professors in one location. If you had any questions you're in the best position to go and reach out to anyone nearby to get any questions or answers you need," Boyce said.

With the college spread throughout the valley from Canyon County to Ada County, the new building will bring the department under one roof to improve student collaboration.

Vice Chair Trustee Cherie Buckner-Webb said, "CWI was responding to an imminent need for more healthcare professionals. And it's not just in Idaho, it's all over the world so we are preparing folks to be able to go throughout the world, not just our little state, and take care of our communities."