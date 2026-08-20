CWI opens Student Success Center as college grows to serve 36,000 students

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho officially opened its new CapEd Student Success Center in Nampa on Thursday, marking another step in the transformation of its growing campus.

Fifteen years ago, when I attended CWI, its Nampa campus consisted of a single academic building. The new three-story center now brings the college’s library, tutoring, advising and other student services together under one roof.

WATCH See how CWI’s Nampa campus has grown from one academic building to its new Student Success Center

Inside CWI’s new Student Success Center in Nampa

Devanie Galvan started at CWI in 2024 and watched the building take shape during her time at the college.

“They know our needs. They know that we need a space to study and keep on going, something we didn’t have,” Galvan said.

The building opened as CWI continues experiencing significant enrollment growth. College leaders said CWI now serves 36,000 students and has recorded 12 consecutive semesters of enrollment increases.

Nampa Mayor Darl Bruner said those students will eventually take their degrees, certifications and trades into the communities they serve.

CWI President Gordon Jones said the college has been working to expand its facilities fast enough to accommodate that growth.

“I’ve always said we’re a school that needs to catch up on our facilities and our campus,” Jones said.

Jones said adding space alone is not enough. New facilities must be designed around how students learn and access support.

“Putting up a tent is not a solution. You need to have purpose-driven space,” Jones said.

The Student Success Center broke ground in February 2025, roughly 18 months before Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.

At that groundbreaking, Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke warned that community colleges across the state were facing capacity problems as enrollment and participation in programs such as Idaho LAUNCH increased.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | CWI expanding again as enrollment surges create capacity issues at Idaho community colleges

Asked Thursday where that capacity challenge stands now, Bedke said the colleges are “doing very well,” although demand continues growing.

“Students are coming out prepared for a better job,” Bedke said.

CWI’s physical expansion is continuing. Its next building, located in Boise, is expected to welcome students in fall 2027.

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