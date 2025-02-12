CWI expanding again, enrollment surges lead to capacity issues at the Idaho community colleges

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) is celebrating another new expansion project at its main campus in Nampa. Last April, the college expanded its main campus for the first time since opening in 2007. The latest groundbreaking highlights the future 35,000-square-foot student success building.

CWI president, Gordon Jones said the new project will benefit students by shortening commutes. "They don't have to drive. That's a library, that's tutoring, that's academic advising, that's career [services]," he said.

The student hub will cost about $22 million, with almost half of the project covered by state funds and naming rights via Capital Educators.

"But that combination of private investment, public investment, some of it's reserves that have come from our ability over the years to save for this very purpose of facilities that can be teaching-oriented," Gordon added.

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke emphasized the need for more resources due to growing demand statewide. "We get the need for community colleges and the launch program is icing on that cake," Bedke said. "So we're going to have a capacity problem now statewide. There's a line in front of all of these in-demand career programs, and we don't have the capacity, the instructors, and so you'll see us in the future making increased investments in expanding the capacity, but that's just good for Idaho."

CWI’s Fire Service Tech program, with partners like Kuna Fire Dept., gives students hands-on training & real-world experience. Supported by the Metallica Scholars grant, we’re creating clear pathways to careers that protect and serve our communities. 🚒 #WorkforceDevelopment… pic.twitter.com/2ozL1IZcpb — College of Western Idaho (@cwidaho) January 13, 2025

When asked what the expansion means for the growing Nampa campus, Gordon said, "What you heard Lt. Gov. Bedke referencing about capacity issues and opportunities in our state is really a reflection of the fact that enrollment growth at our community colleges, College of Western Idaho, our other community colleges across the state."

Gordon explained, "We have four community colleges in our state geographically distributed, and all four are reporting significant enrollment increases semester after semester."

Each of the last eight semesters at CWI saw enrollment increase by triple digits, now serving 31,000 students.

"But that leads to, in some cases, programs where we don't have enough seats," Gordon added. "And one of the things about community colleges that we're proud of is that we take anybody who has that attitude and effort of wanting to achieve."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.