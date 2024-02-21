CWI Auto Tech students welcome electric vehicles to keep up with competitive job market

NAMPA, Idaho — The rise in electric vehicles hitting the roads is increasing the need for EV technicians.

CWI Automotive Technology students will get the chance to work on a brand new fleet of Teslas.



The future electric vehicle training will allow for Auto students to learn more while in school and be more competitive in the job market.

The Teslas were purchased through the Leading Idaho Grant, that works to bridge any gaps in Idaho’s future workforce.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The future is electric. I’m your neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke here at CWI’s Micron Education Center in Nampa, where automotive students are getting hands-on learning opportunities with these Teslas to improve their chances of landing a job in the auto industry.

Believe it or not, this is class, for students at CWI.

“Being able to work on a new car and being able to have that experience before it becomes crucial that everyone knows it, just gives me a step ahead of everyone else,” said Churchwell.

Thatcher Churchwell is a first year Automotive Technology student at CWI who’s looking forward to adding ‘Electric Vehicle repairs to his Auto Tech tool belt.

“So when I’m going to a future employer I already have experience working on that so I can just build my experience further and just be ahead of the game,” said Churchwell.

The Leading Idaho grant, through the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education, allowed CWI to purchase 3 Teslas for students to work on.

At Tuesday morning’s event, Tesla brought multiple cars for students and faculty to test drive. I took a spin with State Administrator Clay Long who spoke on the importance of this partnership.

“Because they see the value of those things, because they want to make sure that those coming out of the programs are prepared, they are willing to invest those resources and then allow institutions to be able to apply for those grants,” said Long.

The Leading Idaho Grant works to bridge any gaps in Idaho’s future workforce.

“The first thing we look at when those grants come in, is the direct alignment to labor needs. If that labor need is not there then the grants don’t even move any further down that process,” said Long.

CWI’s president Gordon Jones says EV repairs in their Auto Tech program is one of the few in the nation and across the Northwest.

“What’s special is that our faculty are actually going to Tesla, to Rivian, and are on-site being trained in their factories, in their repair centers,” said President Gordon Jones.

While the details of the automotive program incorporating the Teslas are still being ironed out, students tell me that the competitive edge that they'll have in the employment market will be invaluable to their careers reporting from Nampa, I’m your Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke for Idaho News 6.