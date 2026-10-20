Crash with injury reported at Idaho Center Boulevard and Franklin

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are on scene for a crash with an injury and have stated they will be there for a while longer.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area at Idaho Center Boulevard and Franklin.

Even though traffic is able to move through the area, it is down to one lane in each direction; drivers should expect delays.

Details about the injury or the cause of the accident are not available at this time.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton