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Crash with injury reported at Idaho Center Boulevard and Franklin

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Keith Burrell
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NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are on scene for a crash with an injury and have stated they will be there for a while longer.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area at Idaho Center Boulevard and Franklin.

Even though traffic is able to move through the area, it is down to one lane in each direction; drivers should expect delays.

Details about the injury or the cause of the accident are not available at this time.

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