NAMPA, Idaho — Drivers be aware of slick road conditions this morning! If you're heading eastbound on I-84 this morning you may run into delays with two vehicles crashed out near the Franklin Blvd. on-ramp.

As you can see in the traffic cam photo, both vehicles are off the main road with one turned upside down.

At this point, this is all we know about the accident, but according to Idaho State Police they are working to clear the scene and they hope to have that done soon.