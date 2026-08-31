Crash on I-84 near Ada, Canyon County line leads to long delays early Monday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — A crash on I-84 eastbound at the County line near Star Road is leading to major traffic delays early Monday morning.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash, which happened around 5:25 a.m., is blocking the left three lanes of travel.

As of 6:55 a.m. on Monday, the estimated commute time from Caldwell to Boise is 70 minutes.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and plan for extra time along their commute.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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