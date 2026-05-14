Crash on I-84 EB blocks one lane in Nampa

A crash on I-84 EB is blocking the left lane near Midland Boulevard in Nampa.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash is near milepost 34. The department says drivers should keep right, and expect delays.

The department has not shared an estimated time for the crash to be cleared.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton