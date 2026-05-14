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Crash on I-84 EB blocks one lane in Nampa

Crash on I84 EB Nampa
Idaho Transportation Department
A crash on I-84 Eastbound is blocking the left lane near milepost 34. <br/><br/>
Crash on I84 EB Nampa
Posted

A crash on I-84 EB is blocking the left lane near Midland Boulevard in Nampa.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash is near milepost 34. The department says drivers should keep right, and expect delays.

The department has not shared an estimated time for the crash to be cleared.

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