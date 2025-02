NAMPA, Idaho — A multiple-vehicle crash on WB I-84 is causing delays from Nampa to Boise as snow continues to fall across the Treasure Valley — expect major delays on Thursday afternoon.

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 2/13/2025

ACHD is reminding the public to drive slowly, watch for pedestrians and vehicles, and never try to pass a snow plow on the right.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.