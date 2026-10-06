Could Nampa police pass a $5 million permanent levy? You can vote on it this November

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to approve a permanent $5 million annual levy for the police department, with the measure needing at least 60% voter approval to pass.

The ballot language says the money would provide ongoing funding to recruit and retain police officers and public safety personnel, and improve public safety facilities. Deputy Chief Curt Shankel said levy money would not go toward cameras or license plate readers.

“This money will never go towards those,” Shankel said.

WATCH: Hear from a Nampa police deputy chief about the proposed levy and the department’s staffing needs

What Nampa’s $5 million police levy would pay for

The department plans to hire 24 officers over four years: eight in each of the first two years, followed by four in each of the next two. The proposal also includes a one-time 4% cost-of-living adjustment for department employees and funding for a new training facility.

Shankel said staffing gaps can require officers from specialty units to cover patrol shifts, leaving some of their regular work undone. Nampa has lost 13 officers to neighboring agencies over the past four years, he said, with pay and benefits among the reasons officers leave.

The levy would cost an estimated $28.93 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.

Nampa Police will hold two public open houses about the levy. The first is Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at Nampa City Hall, located at 411 Third Street South. The second is Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at 820 Second Street South.

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