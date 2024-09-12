Could an auditorium district be coming to Nampa? You can vote on it this November

NAMPA, Idaho — On the November ballot will be a new auditorium district for the city of Nampa. The district would ease the burden on Nampa property tax payers for improvements to the city-owned Nampa Civic Center and Ford Idaho Center by adding a tax to hotel rooms.



If you have questions or concerns, you can email the Auditorium District direct atinfo@nampaauditoriumdistrict.com.

You can find more information at NampaAuditoriumDistrict.com.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Today is a great day and the Nampa Auditorium Committee is excited to announce that we will be on the November 5th ballot," said Jeff Agenbroad, chairman on the Nampa Auditorium District Committee.

As Nampa continues to grow, so do its entertainment offerings, and the Nampa-owned Civic Center and Ford Idaho Center want to grow along with it.

That's why, come November, Nampa residents can vote on creating a new Nampa Auditorium District.

It could become the fourth of its kind in the state, eventually funding improvements to the decades-old venues without adding taxes to Nampa homeowners.

"The auditorium district cannot set property taxes, we have no bearing on property taxes," Agenbroad said. "What we can say is today, the improvements and enhancements and expansions of our two auditoriums have been paid for by the Nampa property taxpayers."

Also on the ballot, the Auditorium District's five board members, who would weigh in on project proposals from venue managers. The district would get funding from an added 5% fee on Nampa hotel stays, allowing them to improve and enhance Nampa's auditoriums.

Idaho and Civic Center General Manager Andrew Luther told me about some of the projects they've already identified, with five hotels surrounding us.

"Some key projects we're looking at is expansion of the horse park," Luther said. "We need more stalls, more RV space, arena space for the arena and amphitheater adding premium seating options. Increasing our production capabilitie,s like expanding the stage to the amphitheater specifically."

As I've previously reported, the Civic Center is hoping to raise money to upgrade theater seats — to the tune of half a million dollars — hoping to make them larger and more comfortable.

RELATED | Nampa Civic Center fundraising for new seats

With the city attracting more frequent and well-known clients, comes the need for more hotel space. One is under construction right next to the Idaho News 6 studio.

"I view it as a symbiotic relationship, the more event attendees, the more overnight stays which is great for our hotel partners," Luther said. "It's great for us, it's great for the City of Nampa taxpayer, it's a win-win across the board."