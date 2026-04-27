Closure on West Roosevelt Ave in Nampa to replace waterline begins May 11

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will close a section of West Roosevelt Avenue to replace a waterline in the area starting May 11.

The closure will be in place between South Canyon Street and 14th Street South.

The project is part of a greater effort by the City of Nampa to upgrade aging waterlines throughout the area.

Drivers are advised to follow detour routes on South Canyon Street, Lone Star Road, 7th Avenue South, and 7th Street South.

Construction is expected to wrap up in early August.

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