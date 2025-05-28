City of Nampa set to begin chip sealing on June 2

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will begin its annual chip seal road maintenance program on Monday, June 2, weather permitting.

Chip sealing is a process that applies a protective surface to existing pavement to extend the life of city streets by 5-7 years, according to a press release.

Officials cite several advantages to chip sealing, including lower costs compared to complete repaving, protection against sun oxidation, and the sealing of small cracks. Additionally, roads are accessible immediately after the chip seal application is finished.

Residents in affected neighborhoods should prepare by trimming curbside trees and shrubs. The city says that trees must be pruned 14 feet above the street and clear of sidewalks.

City of Nampa

The order in which the roads will be chipped is discretionary, depending on conditions, but the city will post signs at least 24-48 hours before work begins. During this time, residents should adjust irrigation schedules to water only between 6 p.m. and midnight, as moisture can prevent proper oil adhesion to the street. Non-compliance may result in fines.

Additionally, the speed limit in chip seal zones is 20 mph, and on-street parking will be prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Vehicles left on the street may be towed, though officials say they will attempt to notify owners before removal. Normal parking can resume once all nearby signage is removed.

The city says it hopes to have the chip sealing complete by the end of August. Resident needing more information can call the City of Nampa Street Division at 208-468-5830.