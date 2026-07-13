City of Nampa seeks new operator for public shooting range

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa is seeking proposals from organizations interested in operating the Nampa Public Shooting Range when the current lease expires later this year.

According to a news release from Mayor Darl Bruner's office, proposals will be accepted through Aug. 10, 2026, with the earliest possible start date of Dec. 20, 2026, when the current lease with Idaho Fish and Game expires.

Located at 222 W. Railroad St., the facility offers indoor archery and air rifle target shooting and is intended to remain open to the public under an organization that can meet the city's goals for safety, affordability, insurance coverage and public accessibility.

City officials say the shooting range is designed to serve the community by providing recreational target shooting, sporting opportunities for archery and air rifles, educational programming and ample public drop-in hours.

The facility primarily serves Nampa residents and youth education and recreation programs.

Interested organizations are asked to submit a proposal outlining their plan for operating the facility, including service delivery, program schedules, staffing and community outreach efforts.

Applicants must also demonstrate experience managing similar facilities, provide examples of past work and staff qualifications, and include a detailed budget, funding plan and long-term strategy for sustaining the shooting range.

The city has not announced when it expects to select a new operator.