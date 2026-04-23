City of Nampa puts mayoral appointment on pause, will revisit the issue on June 8

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will pause the mayoral appointment process after two special City Council meetings failed to produce a consensus on filling the vacancy left in the wake of late-Mayor Rick Hogaboam's death.

Nampa City Council President and acting mayor, David Bills, announced the update on Thursday, adding that the council will reconvene on June 8 to discuss the vacancy and potentially appoint a new mayor.

In a statement, Bills said that the Nampa community needs additional time to "listen, research, and reflect" before choosing an appointee.

"Our goal is to make a decision that aligns with the values of our residents, honors Rick’s legacy and ensures stable leadership within the organization for continued success in delivering high-quality services to residents and businesses in Nampa,” Bills said.

As mandated by Idaho law, the city council must appoint a new mayor, and no special election will be held. The next mayor will serve until the next regular election, which is slated for November 2027.

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