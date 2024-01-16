City of Nampa is tearing down an I-84 landmark

NAMPA, Idaho — One of Nampa’s more recognizable landmarks off of I-84 is coming down this week.



Nampa Water tower coming down this week



Built in 1970’s



New one ready in Spring 2025



Holds 1.5 million gallons



Cost: $8.2 million



The city of Nampa is tearing down the water tower that drivers pass each day near Centennial Golf Course.

It’s been there since the 1970’s and the city says it’s time for a new one that’s more cost-efficient, much lower to the ground and has a larger capacity to hold water.

A new one will be built in the same location, be made of concrete, and hold 1.5 million gallons of water. The project will also include a new well, booster station and building to house the pumps, valves, and controls. Overall, the infrastructure improvements will be more cost-efficient, increase the water supply for customers and increase the system’s capacity for firefighting.

The entire project is anticipated to be completed by spring 2025 and cost $8.2 million.