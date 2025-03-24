City of Nampa invests in municipal golf course improvements

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa’s two municipal golf courses are set to receive significant upgrades, including leveling and reshaping tee boxes, adding a nursery green for repairs, and enhancing the irrigation system.

Golf Manager Tony Blasius emphasized the critical need for these updates. "For this golf course, it just aged. That's it. And it is past the time to replace it. That's why it's extremely important. Our turf conditions will improve marketably with a new irrigation system," Blasius said.

The Centennial Golf Course, built in the 1980s by community volunteers, will undergo the most extensive work. "You know, they did a great job, but it's just, you know, we're 38 years in now and it is time to replace it," Blasius added.

Before 2023, the city leased the golf course land from the state. Following the city's purchase of all 500 acres, the courses have become financially self-sustaining. "What that means is everybody that buys season passes, comes out and purchases a day pass, and just wants to go golfing, all those fees support the Nampa golf courses. And so, we don't take any tax money to operate the Nampa golf courses. And that's pretty unique when you look at municipal golf courses throughout the state," said Darrin Johnson, Director of Nampa Parks and Recreation.

Under state ownership, maintenance was often deferred by golf superintendents uncertain about the land's future. Golfer concerns arose when the $6 million acquisition was first announced, fearing city plans to sell land to developers. However, Johnson assured that the city intends to keep the land as golf courses and open space. "We always see this land being golf courses, and then we always see this land remaining open space," Johnson affirmed.

"So really the golf courses were more at risk before the city purchased them?" I ask Johnson, laughing.

"Absolutely, yes, yes, yes."

